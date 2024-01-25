Inheritance battle: High Court orders forensic analysis of Mzee Kibor’s Will

The family fight over the vast estate of the late businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor has taken a new twist after the High Court ordered a forensic audit of his Will.

The court wants a forensic analysis of the crucial document to establish its legitimacy, amid the ongoing inheritance fight.

The widows of Jackson Kibor (from left), Eunitah Chelimo, Naomi Cheptoo and Josephine Chepkoech during his burial ceremony at his home in Samitui farm, Kabenes of Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Following the order by Justice Reuben Nyakundi, the original copy of the document will be subjected to extensive examination by document experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

While delivering the ruling, Justice Nyakundi ordered Unitah Kibor, the younger widow of the late farmer-cum-politician to surrender the Will to the DCI headquarters within 10 days to expedite the process.

"The executioner in possession of the original copy of the testers Will produce and submit it via personal delivery to the DCI domiciled along Kiambu Road for the same to be subjected to forensic examination," ordered Justice Nyakundi.

He also directed that the DCI be at liberty to secure any samples, tools, and writings from the estate of the deceased to enhance the forensic analysis.

Justice Nyakundi further directed the DCI to file a report of their analysis before the court on February 26, 2023, when a status conference on the succession dispute will be held.

The court has also allowed parties in the dispute to file new evidence they may have.

Some of the children and grandchildren of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor during the burial ceremony held at his home in Samitui farm, Kabenes of Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The late Kibor's four widows and 29 children have been embroiled in a court battle over the Will that he left behind to guide the sharing of his vast estate valued at more than Sh16billion.

Unitah, one of the executors of the Will, moved to court seeking to have it adopted. But all other family members opposed the move, while questioning the authenticity of the Will.

The other family members have also accused Unitah of doctoring the Will in her favour.

The late Kibor's estate includes more than 5,000 acres of agricultural land, commercial plots, and movable assets scattered across the country.

In the case before the court, Unitah and her lawyer Jonah Korir have been listed as applicants seeking to have the Will adopted as it is.

Mzee Jackson Kibor's widows (from left) Josephine Chepkoech, Eunita Chelimo and Naomi Cheptoo, mourn his death at their home in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on March 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

Those objecting to the Will include Tecla Kibor, Irene Kibor, Paul Kibor, Carolyne Jeptanui and Stephen Kibor among others.