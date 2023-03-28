Kibor family embroiled in land tussle with Eldoret private developer

The family of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor is embroiled in a fight for land with a private developer who allegedly grabbed its multi-million three-acre plot in the leafy Elgon View estate in Eldoret town.

The family has accused cartels allegedly working in cahoots with land officials of grabbing the land that had been set aside for public utility and donated to the local municipality.

Mzee Kibor's eldest son, Mr Philip Kimutai, said on Saturday, a fence that had been erected around the land was pulled down, and another erected. A structure was also put up on the land.

“The cartels are using a lot of impunity to grab the land, the local county government had even erected signage warning the plot was its property, but it was pulled down. The fence we had erected around the plot was also pulled down and it is public knowledge the land belongs to my father,” said Mr Kimutai on Monday.

“Initially, my father and his associates bought 421 acres and after subdividing, they surrendered 37 acres as a utility. Unfortunately, the cartels have since seized it and registered it as their property and in 2008, then-Lands Minister James Orengo deregistered the plots and reverted them to a public utility but the anomaly was not rectified because the cartels still own it.”

Phillip Kibor, son of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor speaking at a disputed parcel of land in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on March 27, 2023. The Kibor's family had a confrontation with a private developer who is claiming the land. Mzee Kibor's family claims cartels have grabbed the land donated by their late father to Eldoret Municipality for public utility.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Powerful individuals

He claimed the developers were invoking the names of powerful individuals in government to lay claim to the land registered as Eldoret municipality Block 14/458.

Drama ensued at the land on Monday after county askaris pulled down the new fence and the structure that had been erected as workers for the private developer cried foul.

A near-physical confrontation ensued when a woman identified as Grace Kwamboka Ouro confronted Mzee Kibor's daughter Loyce over the ownership of the land.

“This is my land and I have been allocated 99 year-lease period by the National Land Commission. I fail to understand why the Uasin Gishu county and Mzee Kibor children are harassing me on my plot,” she protested.

Loice Kibor (right), daughter of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor argues with Grace Kwamboka Ouro at a disputed parcel of land in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on March 27, 2023. Mzee Kibor's family had a confrontation with a private developer whom they accuse of being part of a cartel that allegedly grabbed the land donated by their late father to Eldoret Municipality for public utility. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ms Kwamboka said her efforts to get a title deed have been futile and she has been frustrated by officials and the lands office, despite producing lease papers.

“I will not accept to cede my plot to anyone because this is my property which I duly acquired and paid for. They should let me develop the plot,” she said.