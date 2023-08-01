Kibor's widows, 27 children disown Will produced by fourth wife in Sh16 billion estate battle

The battle over the multi-billion shilling estate of late businessman and politician Jackson Kibor has moved to court as his 27 children demand a review of a disputed Will, describing it as a forgery.

The children of Kibor's two wives have ganged up against his youngest wife, claiming that the Will is questionable and does not reflect the wishes of their late father.

Mr Kibor was a wealthy Eldoret businessman who died early last year in an Eldoret hospital at the age of 80 after a long illness.

His family is locked in a battle over the management and distribution of his assets, estimated at over Sh16 billion and spread across Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

His two surviving widows and their 27 children have rejected a will that the deceased's fourth wife, Ms Eunita Kibor, claims is a genuine document left behind by the late tycoon as a guideline and his wish on how his wealth should be shared among his family members.

Eunitah Chelimo Kibor, the fourth wife of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor, during his burial ceremony at his Samitui farm, Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022 .

The estate in dispute includes thousands of acres in the North Rift region, real estate, business premises in the Eldoret, Nairobi and Nakuru, and cash in banks.

Following the application in which the 27 sons are challenging the will, the High Court in Eldoret will today (Wednesday) hold a status conference in the inheritance case involving the estate to initiate legal proceedings to expedite the hearing and determination of the matter.

Some of the children and grandchildren of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor during the burial ceremony held at his home in Samitui farm, Kabenes of Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022.

On Monday, Justice Reuben Nyakundi, who is presiding over the succession case, ordered all parties involved in the matter to be present in court during the status conference.