Kibor's widows, 27 children disown Will produced by fourth wife in Sh16 billion estate battle

Mzee Jackson Kibor (left) and his widows Eunitah Chelimo (left), Naomi Cheptoo and Josephine  Chepkoech during his burial ceremony at Samitui farm, Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on April 1, 2022. 

By  Titus Ominde

  • Mr Kibor was a wealthy Eldoret businessman who died early last year in an Eldoret hospital at the age of 80 after a long illness
  • His family is locked is fighting ovr the management and distribution of his assets spread across Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa
  • His two widows and their 27 children are challenging a will produced by the fourth wife, at the High Court in Eldoret

The battle over the multi-billion shilling estate of late businessman and politician Jackson Kibor has moved to court as his 27 children demand a review of a disputed Will, describing it as a forgery.

The children of Kibor's two wives have ganged up against his youngest wife, claiming that the Will is questionable and does not reflect the wishes of their late father.

Mr Kibor was a wealthy Eldoret businessman who died early last year in an Eldoret hospital at the age of 80 after a long illness.

His family is locked in a battle over the management and distribution of his assets, estimated at over Sh16 billion and spread across Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

His two surviving widows and their 27 children have rejected a will that the deceased's fourth wife, Ms Eunita Kibor, claims is a genuine document left behind by the late tycoon as a guideline and his wish on how his wealth should be shared among his family members.

Eunita Kibor

Eunitah Chelimo Kibor, the fourth wife of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor, during his burial ceremony at his Samitui farm, Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022 .His two surviving widows and their 27 children have rejected a will that the deceased's fourth wife (Ms Eunita Kibor) claims is a genuine document left behind by the late tycoon as a guideline and his wish on how his wealth should be shared among his family members.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The estate in dispute includes thousands of acres in the North Rift region, real estate, business premises in the Eldoret, Nairobi and Nakuru, and cash in banks.

Following the application in which the 27 sons are challenging the will, the High Court in Eldoret will today (Wednesday) hold a status conference in the inheritance case involving the estate to initiate legal proceedings to expedite the hearing and determination of the matter.

Jackson Kibor children

Some of the children and grandchildren of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor during the burial ceremony held at his home in Samitui farm, Kabenes of Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022. The family of the late Eldoret tycoon is embroilled in a battle over the management and distribution of his assets, estimated at over Sh16 billion and spread across Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

On Monday, Justice Reuben Nyakundi, who is presiding over the succession case, ordered all parties involved in the matter to be present in court during the status conference.

"The court intends to set three days for the hearing of the succession case in order to expedite the hearing and determination of the dispute. Let us not lose sight of the case so that justice can be done in the matter," said Justice Nyakundi.

