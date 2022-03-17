Kibor widows: Our husband was the best we could ask for

The late Mzee Jackson Kibor's widows Josephine from (left), Eunita and Naomi, mourn  the passing on at their home in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on March 17, 2022. Kibor died on Wednesday night.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

The widows of Jackson Kibor, the prominent businessman-cum-politician from Uasin Gishu county, have mourned him as a family man who loved them despite the challenges their marriages faced. 

Mzee Kibor, passed away on Wednesday at an Eldoret hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Speaking to the media at his Kabenes home in Uasin Gishu County, the widows who included Mzee Kibor’s second wife Josephine Kibor, his third wife Naomi Kibor and his fourth, and younger wife Yunita Kibor said that they had been living in harmony since their reconciliation under the Mzee Kibor late last year. 

Mzee Kibor’s first wife passed on in 2010. 

He had successfully divorced his second and third wives, Ms Jepkoech and Ms Jeptoo, over claims of desertion, physical abuse, cruelty, and denial of conjugal rights.

Last month he gathered his family and sought forgiveness and reconciliation before sharing the wealth among children both girls and boys

