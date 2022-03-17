Kibor widows: Our husband was the best we could ask for

The widows of Jackson Kibor, the prominent businessman-cum-politician from Uasin Gishu county, have mourned him as a family man who loved them despite the challenges their marriages faced.

Mzee Kibor, passed away on Wednesday at an Eldoret hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Speaking to the media at his Kabenes home in Uasin Gishu County, the widows who included Mzee Kibor’s second wife Josephine Kibor, his third wife Naomi Kibor and his fourth, and younger wife Yunita Kibor said that they had been living in harmony since their reconciliation under the Mzee Kibor late last year.

Mzee Kibor’s first wife passed on in 2010.

He had successfully divorced his second and third wives, Ms Jepkoech and Ms Jeptoo, over claims of desertion, physical abuse, cruelty, and denial of conjugal rights.