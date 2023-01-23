Human rights activist Kimutai Kirui seeks police protection, claims his life is in danger

A human rights activist is seeking police protection, saying his life is in danger in connection to the role he played in exposing an Eldoret based recruitment agency in connection with World Cup jobs promised to youths which allegedly didn’t materialise.

Mr Kimutai Kirui, the executive director of Centre Against Torture says he has been receiving threats to his life from prominent traders whom he alleges are well connected to the government of Kenya.

Mr Kirui who is based in the North Rift region, has already reported the threats at Eldoret Central Police Station in the company of other human rights activists.

In 2022, the rights activist petitioned the Uasin Gishu County Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of a recruitment agency that was at the centre of World Cup Qatar jobs promise controversy involving 200 youths from Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking to journalists outside Eldoret High Court after reporting the alleged threats to police, Mr Kirui claimed that hired goons have been trailing him since he petitioned the recruitment agency at the county assembly.

“I have been taking these threats lightly, but last week I got worried when two men sandwiched me outside an Eldoret hotel and warned me against interfering with the recruitment agency in question,” claimed Mr Kirui.

In November 2022, the activist joined more than 1,000 youths who accused the Eldoret-based recruitment agency of collecting money from them with the promise of securing them World Cup-related jobs in the Gulf country, which did not materialie.

“I believe my agony is emanating from the stand I took against the agency. Sympathisers of the agency have been warning me against fighting for the rights of affected youths,” claimed Mr Kirui, who wants the police to assure him of his security.

Following the allegations, Uasin Gishu youth chairman Collins Kemboi urged police not to take the security concerns raised by the activist lightly.

“As youths, we appeal to the police to investigate the allegations by Mr Kirui because he has been one of the most vocal activists in this county and we believe he has many enemies,” said Mr Kemboi.

Turbo sub-county police commander Edward Masibo confirmed that Mr Kirui reported the threats to the police.