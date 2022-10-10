Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut burial slated for October 18

Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut, who died in Nairobi on Saturday, will be interred at his home in Kapsundei, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 18, his family has announced.

Funeral committee chairman Andrew Kiptoo listed a raft of activities planned ahead of the funeral, disclosing that they expect dignitaries, including President William Ruto, to attend the event.

“He was a person who was loved [by many] and had friends from all walks of life, thus we expect many people to attend the burial,” Mr Kiptoo said on Monday.

The body will be flown from Nairobi on Monday morning for a funeral mass at his home ahead of the burial, he said.

Postmortem

A postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of his death. That will be followed by a requiem mass at AIC Milimani on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the family said he collapsed in his house in Nairobi and was rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Parklands, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family said the former MP had battle kidney disease for a long time and was a true fighter who persevered and laughed through it all.

They described him as a "perfect definition of an amiable, humorous and down-to-earth man, who mingled freely with anyone anytime".

Moiben MP Prof. Phyllis Bartoo from (left), MP, Turbo MP Janet Sitienei, Esther Chirchir (seated), William Chepkut's mother, former Ainabkoi, Kesses MP Julius Ruto, Luke Kipkosgei- Chepkut's brother and other mourners at his home in Kapsundei village, Flax of Uasin Gishu County on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

On Monday, Mr Chepkut’s homestead was being spruced up, with local leaders streaming into the home to offer their condolences to the family.

His mother

Mr Chepkut’s mother, Ms Ester Chirchir, was still overcome with emotions and could not speak to reporters.

MPs Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Prof Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben) and Julius Rutto (Kesses) paid glowing tributes to Mr Chepkut, saying they will support the family to give him a befitting send-off.

“Some of us looked up to him for leadership guidance because he had served in Parliament and in government by virtue of being the long-serving personal assistance to the late Nicholas Biwott. We shall miss his humour and humility accentuated with respect to all,” Prof Bartoo said.

Mr William Chepkut (centre-then Ainabkoi MP) with matatu drivers, conductors and boda-boda-riders during a protest on a matatu stage location near Moi Girls High School in Eldoret town on December 29, 2020. He joined the protestors who were demanding that the matatus be taken back to Sosiani Stage. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Hilarious MP

Ms Sitienei recalled working with the late MP in the 12th Parliament and how he would present his statements in a firm and hilarious manner.

“The way he opened his remarks was hilarious and the entire Parliament would burst into rapturous laughter. Even on serious matters he knew how to present them in a humorous manner,” she recollected.

Mr Rutto hailed Mr Chepkut as a voice of reason and a unifying force among different political factions.

Enock Kipkosgei, the former MP’s younger brother, said he was a father figure and the breadwinner in the family who will be greatly missed.

“The entire family and even the Ainabkoi constituents depended on him and it is unfortunate he has left us. We shall greatly miss his counsel and support,” he said.

President's condolences

On Saturday, President Ruto sent his condolences to the family and friends of Mr Chepkut, describing him as an astute politician who was known for his humility and humour.

"Mr Chepkut was down-to-earth and a witty politician who served his people with dedication," the President said.