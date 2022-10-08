Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut dies in Nairobi

Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut is dead, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat confirmed on Saturday.

The former lawmaker, who lost to Samwel Chepkonga (UDA) in the August General Election, passed on at the Mediheal Hospital in Parklands, Nairobi.

He won the parliamentary race in 2017 as an Independent candidate.

“It is true that Mheshimiwa Chepkut has left us,” Mr Salat told the Nation.

His younger sister Monica Chirchir, who spoke to the Nation on Saturday, said family members had been informed to leave for Nairobi without giving more details.

“I cannot confirm, but as a family, we are heading to Nairobi,” she said.

The witty and jovial leader was last year admitted to the same hospital following an accident at a city hotel.

In a previous interview, he said he missed a step on a staircase and rolled down sustaining serious injuries on his knees.

“In July 2021, I missed a step at a hotel and rolled down several metres to the ground. I fainted and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I received treatment and was discharged,” he explained.

After going for further medical consultation in Dubai, Chepkut was informed that he had to undergo surgery. The operation was done at the same hospital where he died.

According to Chepkut's personal assistant Kipkorir Birgen, the former MP was yesterday complaining about his leg, which was swollen.

Chepkut is said to have been with Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii yesterday at a city hotel in the company of two traders.

The former lawmaker, who served as personal assistant of the once powerful Moi-era minister Nicholas Biwott, had planned to meet with the First Lady Rachel Ruto on Tuesday next week.

“I was with the boss (Chepkut) throughout Friday. We were also with Governor Bii. At around 11pm, he called me to ask if I could prepare for his curriculum vitae because he was planning to meet with the First Lady.