Sweet victory for Chepkonga as he makes a comeback in Ainabkoi

Samuel Chepkonga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has reclaimed the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat from his rival William Kamuren Chepkut, bagging 26,479 votes against the latter’s 13,510.

Mr Chepkut, who trounced Mr Chepkonga in the 2017 General Election, ran as an independent. He was also elected as an independent in the last General Election.

Others in the Ainabkoi race were Dorcas Chepkemboi who received 274, William Kiptum (448), Lina Komen (735) and Teresa Maina (2,701).

For Mr Chepkonga, it is a sweet comeback in a constituency with a history of not re-electing an MP for a second term.

He was a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission, where he served for six years.

Elated

He was elated to be elected once again and said he had lined up in his manifesto goodies for his constituents and was keen to fulfill them in the next five years.

He said the election was peaceful and thanked Uasin Gishu County residents for showing maturity, adding that the process was flawless.

“Our region has always been termed as a [violence] hotspot, but as you can see we voted peacefully and people are calm as they wait for the results to be announced,” he said.

“There were no ugly incidents and we are happy because the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted the elections well,” Mr Chepkonga said.

Priorities

He said one of his priorities was to tackle unemployment in the constituency.

“Many youths are suffering because they don’t have jobs yet they have academic papers. I will be doing my best to make sure the youths get something to do so that they can support themselves,” he said.