Chepkut, ‘the only soul alive’, had died many times before

Known for his impeccable three-piece suit dressing code that had become his trademark, former MP William Chepkut, who died in Nairobi on Saturday, used to describe himself as the ‘only soul alive’, to the amusement of his audience whenever he rose to speak.

It was never a sign of arrogance, but because he had weathered many unpleasant storms in his life.

Mr Isaiah Kiplagat, the former MP’s aide, offered to share with the Nation the literal meaning of the ‘only soul alive’, saying the MP had ‘died’ many times before his actual death.

“He coined the phrase because he survived food poisoning while serving as a personal assistant to the Kanu powerful minister, the late Nicholas Biwott,” he said.

“And more recently, because of the illness, he had spells of collapses and whenever he regained consciousness he would thank God for resurrecting him, thus the phrase.

William Chepkut (while Ainabkoi MP) ushering in the New Year 2020 at Marriott Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 01, 2020 night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Full of life

“On the flipside, Mr Chepkut was full of life and I will celebrate his kindness forever, which he showed to all of us who had an opportunity to work for him because he always reminded us that life begins at the age when you don’t have to impress anyone in life.”

In a statement on Saturday, his family said the former Ainabkoi MP collapsed in his house in Nairobi and was rushed to Mediheal Hospital Parklands, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He had battled kidney disease for a long time, the family said, describing him as a true fighter who persevered and laughed through it all.

Survived on one kidney

Mr Chepkut had survived on one kidney that was donated by his sister, said his brother Peter Komen.

He had a transplant in 2002 and had been “under medication for decades until his demise”, Mr Komen told Nation on Sunday.

The family described him as a "perfect definition of an amiable, humorous and down-to-earth man who mingled freely with anyone anytime".

Mr William Chepkut (then Ainabkoi MP) in the company matatu drivers, conductors and boda-boda-riders munching a meal during a protest over a matatu stage near Moi Girls High School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on December 29, 2020. As an MP, he interacted well with people. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Chepkut’s family and those who interacted with him said his humorous mien was not for cheap publicity and hypocrisy, but it reflected the lessons of his life.

Mr Komen said his brother’s humility transcended social class and ethnicity, adding that he was a generous person who gave his all to his people.

'Hamjui'

Mr Kiplagat, his former aide, recalled his late boss’s counsel: “Where your circle is small, make your impact huge. At whatever age you attain that level, that is when life begins. Till then, you are existing and he would laugh and say ‘nyinyi hamjui’.”

He revealed that Mr Chepkut did not trust smartphones and it took him a long time to accept them, and he preferred iPhones. Otherwise ‘mulika mwizi’ was his favourite – a habit he learnt from his boss Mr Biwott, who never owned a phone in his life.

“He believed in his constituents and he gave it all to the people of Ainabkoi. If I can remember the number of people he instructed us to book flights for, I think no other MP or even a governor has done that,” Mr Kiplagat said.

“This is the person who understood protocol and would call himself a gazetted officer. He respected all leaders from ward reps to the President.

“He once shared how sad he was that his boss (Biwott) had died and wished he was still alive to see him become a member of Parliament.”

Mr William Chepkut (right), introducing his son Nicholas Biwott to Dr. Swarup Mishra (former Kesses MP) during an initiation pass-out ceremony held at his home in Kapsundei Village, Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on December 28, 2019. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Narrowly dodged death a few times

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, the Defence Cabinet Secretary-nominee, mourning the death of Mr Chepkut, used the ‘only soul alive’ phrase, saying he had narrowly dodged death a few times.

“‘The only soul alive', as he loved to call himself, had narrowly dodged death a number of times. These near-death incidents, in the face of political power, prestige and privilege, reminded him of his own mortality,” Mr Duale posted on social media.

“And, he lived like a good leader should: With the people he served at heart. Spreading love and laughter.”

He described Mr Chepkut as always cheerful and a humorous debater.

“Personally I will remember him for his humility and consistency in carrying along the human heart into places that saw power corrupt many,” Mr Duale wrote.

Was extremely excited days to his death

Ms Ledishah Kipseii, a family friend, said Mr Chepkut was extremely excited days before his demise.

“Mr Chepkut died an excited man and those who interacted with him can attest to that. He [was] a go-getter in life and despite [his low social background], he climbed the echelons of power to dine with presidents …,” she said.

He rose to become an MP because of his humility and extreme generosity, Ms Kipseii said.

“The way he interacted with locals during social events and participated, even in grave digging, was a humbling experience to those he represented. Such acts so much endeared him to the locals,” she said.

Mr William Chepkut (right-then Ainabkoi MP) Bishop Patrice Chumba of Africa Inland Church, Eldoret, engrossed in prayers during a burial of the late mzee Zakayo Chebochok Cheruiyot, father to Mosop MP Vincent Tuwei, held in Ndalat, Nandi County on December 29, 2020.) Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dug and filled graves

She said he would break protocol and dig a grave or fill it up.

In a previous interview, Mr Chepkut sought to set the record straight on his character.

“When you have been elected to serve, you become a servant of the people and filling up graves demonstrates such but not seeking political mileage as many would try to put it,” he said.

He added: “I have joined villages in digging up trenches and road construction. Even carrying water pipes on my back, I have done it on many occasions, so I do not see anything peculiar in my actions,” he offered.

He said he wanted to debunk the belief that when people were elected to public office, they no longer connected with the common man.

Mr Chepkut ran for MP as an independent candidate in 2017 and won. He was defeated in this year’s elections by Mr Samwel Chepkonga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). He had beaten Mr Chepkonga in the 2017 polls.

The former MP will be interred at his home in Kapsundei, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 18, his family announced on Monday.