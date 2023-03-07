Eldoret terror gang members terrorising Kahoya residents arrested and charged

Police in Eldoret have arrested two members of a gang suspected to be behind a series of criminal activities, including violent robberies and burglaries in Kahoya estate.

The two were arraigned before court on Tuesday and charged accordingly.

Residents claim the gang is composed of six members who use a vehicle to carry out their criminal activities in the estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

“They pose as clients looking for residential houses, but when they enter their target plot or apartment, their intention is to spy how they can execute their raids after identifying houses whose owners are not around,” a Kahoya resident said.

On Monday, police officers from Huruma police station received a tip-off about the presence of the gang members in the estate and started tracking their movements.

Police managed to arrest two of them, and the vehicle they were using seized.

The gang members are aged between 20 and 40 years.

“We salute the police for their swiftness. We hope that they are going to arrest more suspects associated with the gang,” said a resident who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation from the gang.

Police also seized the vehicle that the suspects have been using to terrorise residents.

Appearing on Tuesday before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Rosemary Onkoba, Mr David Mbugua and Mr Silas Wesonga were charged with burglary.

The court heard that, together with others not before the court, while on board a grey Toyota Corolla vehicle, the accused entered the house of Ms Lorna Wafula and stole five laptops, a TV, mobile phones and two digital cameras, all valued at Sh600,000.