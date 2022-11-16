Eldoret residents become vigilantes as gangs reign

What had promised to be a pleasant evening for the Elgeyo-Marakwet deputy speaker’s family two weeks ago ended in agony.

Hooded robbers invaded Paul Kipyatich’s home on the outskirts of Eldoret town and subjected the family to a torturous ordeal, robbing them of cash and other valuables

Mr Kipyatich said the robbers, driving a white saloon vehicle, arrived at his gate a few minutes past 7 pm.

“They gained access by scaling the fence. As soon as they were inside the compound, they switched off power from the main switch and entered the house through the back door,” said Mr Kipytaich, who was not at home at the time.

“They harassed my family and demanded cash. They mishandled my five-year-old daughter and threatened to kill her if anyone screamed or resisted their demands,” he said. His wife, he recounts, pleaded with them not to harm the child or the other family members.

“She handed them all the cash that was in the house. They rejected her offer of more cash via mobile money transfer. They picked up other valuables and left in their getaway car,” narrated the Embobut ward representative.

Nightmare

This family’s nightmare is replicated in many households in Eldoret town and its environs, which have lately witnessed a surge in muggings, theft and murder by assailants who flee in getaway cars and motorbikes.

Kamukunji, Kidiwa, Cherunya, Ngomongo, Kipkaren, Sukunanga, Munyaka, Action, Jerusalem, Langas, Subaru estates and their environs have been identified as crime hotspots.

Residents told the Nation that the gangs operate in groups of up to four individuals, striking on the roadsides or at homes. The thugs use blunt objects and pangas, while some have firearms.

Accusing police of laxity, residents have resorted to vigilantism to protect themselves, taking turns to guard the estates each night.

A police officer at the Eldoret Central police station said more than 20 cases of muggings are reported daily.

“There are three or four house break-ins and at least one carjacking incident once a week. The majority of the victims reported having been terrorised using crude weapons, knives, and machetes. Some of the thugs possess firearms,” said the officer who sought anonymity since he is not authorised to speak to the press.

According to Uasin Gishu Criminal Investigation Officer Peter Kimulwo, a robber who early this month stole a firearm from a policeman used it in five raids within four days.

“By the time the robber was arrested six days after he had stolen the firearm, he admitted having used the gun in five separate incidents. This is a serious scenario that points to rampant insecurity in the region. The crimes are not just limited to break-ins and mugging, but also involve carjacking. We have several suspects in custody and have recovered several cars. We have to come up with ways of addressing the issue.”

Robert Kiprotich said the panga-wielding thugs raided his home in Subaru estate one early morning, stealing all they could before attacking one of his relatives.

“Even after robbing us of every valuable in the house, my relative was left with cuts on the head; he died within a week. Eldoret town is ruled by marauding gangsters who strike with abandon,” he said.

Mr Kiprotich asked the police to deal with the criminals before more people fall victim.

“Since that incident, we have resorted to being vigilantes and have night patrols. We usually arm ourselves with arrows and other weapons. We once found three thugs attempting to break into a house and we shot at them. No house has been broken into since,” he said.

Delmus Wekesa, a resident of Kipkaren estate, cheated death by a whisker after he was accosted early one evening as he headed home.

“A gang of three came from the opposite direction and before I realised what was happening, they had hit me on the head with an iron bar. They ransacked my pockets and stole my phone, wallet, and the laptop I was carrying. A good Samaritan took me to the hospital and I was admitted for one week,” he recalled.

Cooperate with police

Mr Kimulwo asked local residents to cooperate with police officers to ensure the criminals are apprehended.

“I am assuring the public that we shall deal with any form of crime and we are optimistic of nabbing all the suspects. In regard to the car theft syndicate, the suspects already in custody have given us crucial leads, which we are acting on,” he stated.

Area police commander Ayub Gitonga said patrols have been increased in the estates.