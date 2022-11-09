Gun stolen from police officer in Eldoret recovered

Police in Eldoret have recovered a firearm allegedly stolen six days ago from one of their colleagues at Pioneer estate, on the outskirts of the town.

A suspect, Henry Kibet Oroto, was arrested after he was found in possession of the missing firearm.

12 out of the 15 bullets that were loaded in the firearm had been already spent by the time it was recovered.

The gun had been missing and the incident was investigated, Uasin Gishu County Police commander Ayub Gitonga had told Nation.Africa earlier.

On November 3, some minutes before 2pm, Mr Rono visited Langas police station to report his missing firearm.

According to Occurrence Book records, the officer said he was at Tamasha, a night club in Eldoret, the previous day and left in the early morning for the house of a relative in Pioneer estate.

“On waking up at around 11.30am, he realized that his firearm serial NO.44332663 loaded with15 rounds of 9mm and a laptop [were] missing. He claimed he left the firearm and the laptop inside his motor vehicle with registration no KCT 735M,” read the OB record.

A gun and three rounds of ammunitions displayed by Uasin Gishu County Criminal Investigations Officer Peter Kimulwo, recovered from a suspected robber at Kambi Nguruwe in Langas Estate, Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County, following a tip off on November 09, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Intelligence reports

Uasin Gishu Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Peter Kimulwo said on Wednesday they received an intelligence report that a suspected gang of three living at a house in Kambi Nguruwe within the sprawling Langas estate.

“At around 3pm, we launched a sting operation in the estate and as the officers approached the house, the suspect emerged from the house and upon realizing police officers had cornered him fired three shots at them. A gun exchange ensued prompting the suspect to drop the gun and surrendered by lifting his hands up,” stated the CCIO.

“Police officers swiftly subdued him and confiscated the gun. Upon interrogation, he admitted to have used the gun to commit five robberies in the past five days,” the detective said.

He said upon further examination of the gun, detectives discovered the serial number matched that of the missing gun, earlier stolen from a Ruiru based Inspector of Police, Emmanuel Rono.

“The suspect was released from prison in July, 2022 after he had been convicted with robbery with violence and we have also discovered that he is among wanted robbers terrorizing Eldoret town residents,” he disclosed.