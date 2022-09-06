Don’t avenge: Clerics urge Ruto to show respect for Uhuru, Raila

Religious leaders have asked President-elect William Ruto to respect outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate in the August elections.

Speaking separately, AIC Kenya Presiding Bishop emeritus Silas Yego and the National Alliance of Registered Churches in Kenya (ARCK) cautioned Dr Ruto against seeking to settle scores based on his past differences with the two, warning this could disrupt his focus after he takes office.

Acknowledge duo's contribution

Instead, they urged him to acknowledge the duo for their contribution to Kenya – Mr Kenyatta as President the last 10 years and Mr Odinga for his efforts to make Kenya more democratic.

Congratulating Dr Ruto after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory, ARCK also hailed Mr Odinga for accepting the court’s verdict and letting the country move forward.

"We as the church want to salute Mr Odinga for bravely welcoming the court’s ruling and ask the President-elect to respect him and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in his retirement," said Rev Samuel Welimo, ARCK chairperson.

He urged Dr Ruto to embrace everyone irrespective of their political party affiliation, race or religion and lead without showing bias and marginalising communities.

“This is the time to preach, spread and show love to everyone in this nation since we are a God-fearing county,” Rev Welimo said.

ARCK leaders spoke in Bungoma as AIC Kenya Bishop Yego cautioned Dr Ruto against avenging for the past.

Alliance of Registered Churches in Kenya (ARCK) chairman Bishop Samuel Welimo in pink shirt in a past picture. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Forget the past

Speaking at his Naisambu farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia, Mr Yego said he had a special message for Dr Ruto “to forget what is behind and work towards making a better Kenya by serving all citizens equally”.

Bishop Yego also advised Dr Ruto to acknowledge his predecessor, Mr Kenyatta, for what he achieved as President.

“There has been tremendous improvement in infrastructure among growth in other sectors and it is in order if Dr Ruto acknowledges them and builds on them. Developing a country is not a day affair but a painstaking journey … initiated by people,” he said.

He also urged Dr Ruto to recognise the contribution Mr Odinga has made in the fight for democracy in Kenya.

“Mr Odinga’s work is cast in stone and it will remain edged forever because he is a champion of democracy and a fighter of corruption,” he said.

Govern with humility

The cleric said Kenya needs a humble leader who will champion the common good of the country and not settle scores. He urged Dr Ruto to govern the country with great humility.

He said Dr Ruto, who will be sworn in on September 13, will go in the annals of history as a consummate leader if only he sticks to the virtues of humanity.

“Former US presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are revered to date for their service to their country because of servant leadership in a humble manner,” he told the Nation on Tuesday.

“This are the steps I am prevailing upon Dr Ruto to stick to in winning all battles and make Kenya a great country.”

Proverbs 3:3-5

Quoting Proverbs 3:3-5, Bishop Yego asked Dr Ruto not to forsake prayer and the wisdom of God, for the sake of the country.

“There was a time President Lincoln while in Philadelphia knelt in a snowfield to pray. I am pleased Dr Ruto has been a prayer warrior all his life and he should not deviate from it,” he said.

“I have cherished his prayer life from the time he was an evangelist and up to a time he was the Deputy President and now a heartbeat away from the presidency.”

Recalling his early interaction with Dr Ruto, Bishop Yego said the President-elect became a Christian when he was a youth and his generosity was profound even then.

“There was a time we were coming back from an evangelical mission in Turkana and at Lokichar. We met a pastor who was wearing sandals. After exchanging pleasantries, Dr Ruto took off his shoes and handed them over to the pastor. He wore slippers on his journey back and bought another pair of shoes when he arrived in Kitale,” he said.

Kenyans praised

In Bungoma, Rev Welimo praised Kenyans for staying calm and upholding peace, even in Azimio strongholds that were perceived as violence hotspots.

"We are happy that everyone has resumed their businesses and normality has returned countrywide. We have every reason to be grateful,” he said.

Churches under ARCK are planning to hold a thanksgiving day for the peace that reigned during the elections. “We are trusting God that peace will continue to prevail in our country,” Rev Welimo said.

Interdenominational prayers

Clerics in Uasin Gishu County held interdenominational prayers on Sunday, on the eve of the Supreme Court judgment, and urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity and accept the verdict.

They held the prayers at Koilel Primary School in Ainabkoi sub-county and said the court’s ruling should not divide the country.