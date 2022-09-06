Religious leaders urge President-elect William Ruto to focus on uniting Kenyans

Religious leaders in the country have urged President-elect William Ruto to focus on uniting the country after a highly contested General Election that saw Kenya split into two factions.

Led by Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the leaders also hailed Kenyans for maintaining peace and urged the incoming administration to resolve problems facing wananchi.

“We thank all Kenyans for the democratic maturity that they have manifested by actively and peacefully participating in this year’s general elections. To the President-elect, be a symbol of national unity and inspire confidence in Kenyans,” Archbishop Kivuva said.

They have further hailed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate Raila Odinga for respecting the rule of law and playing a key role in advancing the country’s democracy.

“We commend Mr Odinga for the great role he has played in in advancing leadership in the country. You have indeed demonstrated strong statesmanship in your calls for the rule of law to be respected and upheld,” he added.

The leaders were speaking after holding a meeting following the Supreme Court decision to uphold the victory of Dr Ruto in the August 9,2022 polls.

Although they commended the Supreme Court’s decision, they also urged the Judiciary to ensure justice is served in the rest of the petitions filed by candidates.