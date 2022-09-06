President-elect William Ruto to be sworn into office on Tuesday, Kinyua confirms

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has announced that President-elect William Ruto shall be sworn into office on Tuesday next week, seven days after the Supreme Court upheld his win.

Speaking after chairing an Assumption of Office meeting attended by leaders and members of the UDA party, Mr Kinyua said the swearing in shall take place between 10am and 2pm followed by the answering in of the Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua.

"In keeping up with President Kenyatta's commitment to facilitate a smooth transition to the incoming administration, I am pleased to notify the nation that we convened a meeting this morning to address the progress of the change of administration that has been ongoing from August 12, 2022," said Mr Kinyua.

Mr Kinyua said a peaceful and orderly transition in administrations is the hallmark of our democracy and testament of a nation's status as a beacon of stability and rule of law.

Tuesday's meeting was also attended by Davis Chirchir, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Gladys Boss Shollei, Interior Proncipal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Esther Koimett amongst other leaders.

The swearing in ceremony shall be held at Kasarani Sports Stadium and the day shall be a national holiday.

"With the election cycle now behind us, the setting in and imagination ceremony is an opportunity for the nation to not only witness and usher in our country's 5th administration, but also celebrate the strength and vibrancy of our constitutional and democratic processes which differentiates Kenya from many countries in Africa and beyond," added Mr Kinyua.