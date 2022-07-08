Over 2,000 Nakuru church leaders endorse DP Ruto for presidency

More than 2,000 church leaders from Nakuru have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency, ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The clerics, led by Alex Maina, the Nakuru Pastors Forum chairman, cited his faith and track record as a man who fears God and respects their faith.

The church leaders declared their support for Dr Ruto on Friday during a consultative meeting with religious leaders held at Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika's residence in Ngata, Nakuru County.

"As church leaders drawn from various sub-counties in Nakuru, today we endorse the presidency of Dr William Ruto. We have unanimously agreed to support Dr Ruto's presidential bid. We urge Kenyans to open their eyes and only choose leaders who are after the heart of God. We know the heart of God is always with the people,” Mr Maina said.

"Our votes will not be divided in the forthcoming election, we will pray for him and vote him in as the next President. We are clear about the choice of our presidential candidate for the 2022 general election. We shall go to our churches and persuade our people to elect Dr Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya."

The leaders described Dr Ruto as a God-fearing man.

Acknowledging the gesture, Dr Ruto promised to support the church and stand with them if he is elected.

Deputy President William Ruto at Ngata in Nakuru county, where he held a meeting with church leaders on July 8,2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

"I am humbled and delighted by your gesture. I promise I will not let you down once we ascend to power. We will protect and defend the word of God in Kenya. The church is an important pillar in the society and I am happy you have not shied away from declaring your position," said Dr Ruto.

"Our journey to unite this country started from Nakuru. Nakuru is very significant and I am grateful for your prayers and support ahead of the elections."

The church leaders also endorsed Senator Susan Kihika's bid to unseat Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

"Dr Ruto has always stood with the church. Our competitors have already said they will close down some churches. In the past, they stopped the registration of new churches, so they do not deserve your support," stated Senator Kihika during the meeting.

Dr Ruto was with Kenya Kwanza leaders including senators Kihika (Nakuru) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and MPs Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and other local leaders.