Woman killed, another injured as bandits attack Turkana village

A 41-year-old woman was shot dead and another injured on Monday morning by bandits who attacked Lomelo village in Turkana East sub-county on a day when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was camping in Baringo County, which is also ravaged by banditry in the North Rift region.

According to retired Katiir Deputy Chief Peter Nangole, the bandits struck around 6.30am and villagers thought they were herdsmen checking on their cattle as they drove to a waterhole.

Turkana County Commissioner Jacob Ouma said he was aware of the incident but was 'still waiting for a full report'.

The incident occurred as Prof Kindiki visited Sinoni, Kiserian and Kasiela in Baringo South constituency to assess the progress of the ongoing joint 'Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift' by the National Police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) targeting bandits and armed criminals in the North Rift.

Turkana East MP Nicholas Ngikor said Ms Rupia Rupurui was killed while 40-year-old Christina Ekitela was injured in the leg by bandits who drove off 324 goats and sheep.

"Learning at Lomelo Primary School has been paralysed as both pupils and teachers have been kept away. The few security officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) could not cope with the large number of bandits who are believed to have come from the neighbouring Tiaty constituency," said Mr Ngikor.

The MP called on Prof Kindiki and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who last Thursday toured bandit-prone villages on the Turkana-Baringo border to inspect the progress of vandalised schools being rebuilt by the KDF to boost security in the area.

He said in addition to the deployment of more personnel from specialised security units, the recruitment of National Police Reservists in the remote villages of Kapedo, Lomelo and Napeitom should be done urgently because they know the terrain and hideouts of armed criminals.

Last week, Mr Ngikor and his Tiaty counterpart William Kamket pledged to work together to promote peaceful co-existence between the Turkana and Pokot communities, and to attract development projects such as roads, electricity and schools.