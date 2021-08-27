Town where death is an expensive affair

Kakuma Town

An aerial view of Kakuma.

Photo credit: File

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Paul Jalinga, a resident of Kakuma in Turkana West sub-county, vividly recalls the events of August 5, 2017, when he lost his brother at Kakuma Mission Hospital.

