Kakuma policeman arrested over rape of refugee

Handcuffs

48-year-old Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, leader of Oduduwa Republic Agitators, was arrested at the Cotonou airport on Monday night. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

A Police Constable, who has been on the run for weeks after allegedly raping a foreigner at Kakuma Refugee Camp, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.