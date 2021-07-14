Burundian refugees leave Kakuma voluntarily

Burundian refugees before boarding a plane at Kakuma Refugee Camp. 

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Burundian refugees who agree to return to their country from the Kakuma camp in Turkana will be facilitated to go back home, as officials intensified a campaign for voluntary repatriation.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.