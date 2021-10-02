KMC launches livestock off-take programme in Turkana

Livestock farmers

 Livestock traders in Lodwar after meeting Kenya Meat Commission officials on Friday.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Victims of drought in Turkana County can now breathe a sigh of relief after Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) on Friday launched a livestock off-take programme.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.