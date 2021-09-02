Declare drought a national disaster, governors demand

Samburu drought

Mrs Mary Lemeroni and her family collect pods  from an acacia  tree  to feed livestock as drought bites in Sorandoru village, Samburu West.
 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein  &  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • County bosses call for livelihood support, including the distribution of relief food to the most vulnerable.
  • The famine has been made worse by the recent desert locust invasion that wiped out vegetation cover across the northern and north eastern Kenya. 

There is increasing alarm in the counties amid reports that the ongoing drought could worsen. 

