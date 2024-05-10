For a good cause: KDF, police officers unite to plant trees in Lodwar after last month’s tiff

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers publicly united with police officers from various units during the tree planting exercise at St Monicah Girls Primary School in Lodwar town, Turkana Central sub-County on Thursday.

This comes weeks after a tiff involving the National Police Service and KDF officers following an arrest of four military servicemen for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College and shooting in the air.

Police reports indicated that delays in opening the roadblock for the soldiers who were in a water bowser led to a confrontation.

The unfolding events where armed police officers later followed the four to recover the firearm at Moi Gardens and arrest them, resulted in tension between the two national security organs.

During the arrest, police officers fired in the air, handcuffed the soldiers, and drove them to Lodwar police station where Turkana Central sub-County police boss Samwel Boit interrogated them before they were put in the cell.

The arrival of more than 10 soldiers at the police station that borders Lodwar Law Courts, Turkana County Assembly, and County Commissioner's Office in an attempt to secure the release of their colleagues attracted public attention.

Tension escalated even as four armed police officers kept vigil at a watchtower where Mr Boit and other officials of the sub-County Security Committee engaged with their heads of the KDF at the office of the Lodwar Ward Commander.

In an event demonstrating a move towards mending relations, the two parties planted trees together at the school in Lodwar town as part of plans to mark the National Tree Growing Day.

"The exercise is a partnership between all government agencies and security units including Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prison Service, and administrators as well as County government.

"The idea of coming together and planting the trees is a show of solidarity which we must bank on to achieve the country target of 15 billion by 2032," said Turkana County Commissioner Julius Kavita who presided over the event.

He said they chose the school because it was well secured and the management and the students would water the more than 700 tree seedlings planted.

Sister Veronica Ogoti, Headteacher of St Monicah Lodwar Girls Primary School said that the 700 trees are a boost to the school target of 2000.

"However, tree growing at the school must be supported by facilities such as water storage tanks, and manpower to monitor and take care of them.

Mr Richard Guya, County Forest Conservator said they planted assorted tree species like the neem tree, ziziphus mauritania shrub which is a much-branched spiny tree locally known as Ekalale and cordia sinensis (edome) that produces edible fruits that are all versatile to hot climatic conditions.

"Our Turkana tree cover is 10. 87 percent and through such initiatives we are targeting to attain 30 percent by 2023.

"We as an agency have raised over 600,000 seedlings and we appeal to every resident and institution to plant trees and make an impact as well as conserve the already existing trees against charcoal burning and other forms of destruction," Mr Guya said.