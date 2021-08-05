Concern over surging TB cases in Turkana

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok (second left) during the launch of two GeneXpert machines donated by AMPATHplus organisation.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Turkana County is on high alert over fears of a surge in tuberculosis infections, which officials say could hit 2,500 cases in a year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.