My TB nightmare: I paid high price for skipping drugs

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Some health facilities were converted to Covid-19 isolation centres, making it harder for TB patients to access care.
  • TB patients were also worried about contracting Covid-19 in hospitals, therefore they failed to collect their drugs.
  • And, because like TB coughing is one of the symptoms of Covid-19, patients stopped going to hospital for fear of stigma or being taken to Covid-19 isolation centres.

When Covid 19 struck last year, Kenya imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.