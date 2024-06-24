Students injured in road crash on Kitale-Eldoret highway

Six students of St Teresa Bikeke Boys High School were involved in a road crash that claimed the life of one person on Monday in Gatua area along the Kitale-Eldoret highway .

The head-on crash involved a transit lorry that was coming from Kitale town and a tuktuk which was ferrying students who were heading home for the mid-term break.

Eyewitnesses told Nation.Africa that the tuktuk driver was attempting to evade hitting a boy riding a bicycle when he was hit by the lorry.

The boy who was riding the bicycle died on the spot. The bicycle's brakes are suspected to have failed.

The students and the tuktuk driver are receiving treatment at the Kitale County Referral Hospital.

Distressed parents have thronged the facility to check on the condition of their children.