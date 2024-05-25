Five killed, 8 injured in Nakuru road accident

Five people died on Saturday morning after the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in collided with a truck at Migaa in Nakuru County.

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi, the matatu was travelling from Eldoret to Nakuru.

The accident happened at 3.30am on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

He said the dead included four women and one man.

Eight people were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital with serious injuries.

"Eight people are currently receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital. The bodies have been taken to Nakuru County mortuary," Mr Ndanyi said.