Police pursuing two men suspected of killing their wives in Trans Nzoia

Police are hunting down two men who allegedly killed their wives in separate incidents in Trans Nzoia County and fled to neighbouring Uganda.

Kenyan police were working with their Ugandan counterparts to arrest the two, said Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga.

"We are investigating the two cases and we shall catch up with them even if they are hiding in Uganda. We do have good relationship with our counterparts and once we know where they are hiding, we are sure they will be arrested," Ms Wesonga said.

In the first incident, police are looking for a 40-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Kwanza sub-county.

In what appears to be a tragic love triangle case, Mr Andrew Mulati is said to have stabbed his wife, Joan Makungu, 35, with a kitchen knife on Monday night in Koros II village.

Witnesses said Ms Makungu’s body had a deep stab wound on the chin. The suspect is said to have fled immediately after the incident.

Resident Alice Nasambu said she was woken up by screams and a hubbub from her neighbour’s house.

"I alerted my husband and we rushed to the house, only to find her bleeding profusely," she told the Nation.

Ms Makungu succumbed to knife injuries at Kitale County Referral Hospital.

Kwanza police boss James Odera told the Nation that Ms Makungu was found lying in her bed unconscious.

"It was suspected that her husband, who was not at home at the time, stabbed his wife and disappeared," he said.

He added that a search was underway for the suspect, who is said to have escaped to Uganda.

And in Saboti constituency, a 37-year-old woman was killed by her husband on Tuesday morning in Kipyoiwan village.

It is suspected that Sein Chemttai was hit with a blunt object by Nicholas Simotwo, who is at large.

Nur Chepkwemoi, a relative, said she was sent to find her sister-in-in-law but found her lying dead on the floor.

"On entering the house, I found her lying dead on the floor. I went back and informed my grandmother, who visited the scene and proceeded to the Sango patrol base to report the killing," she said.

Officers from Sango visited the scene and confirmed the incident. The body had a deep cut in the forehead and bruises in the back.

Ms Wesonga appealed to members of the public to furnish police with information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

She advised women to stop protecting abusive relationships.

"My advice to women is once you realise you are living in domestic violence, just walk out," she said.

"Do not wait until the man turns violent, because you never know when he will hit you in the wrong part of the body and kill you.”

She said it was better to leave an abusive marriage alive than staying and finally ending in a casket.

"Let's stop this issue of sticking in a marriage because of what the society will say or think. They will only come to bury you and it's your parents who will miss you," she stated.

The police boss also urged women to always speak out whenever issues arise and report any form of assault to police.