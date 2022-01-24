Breaking News: Mutinous soldiers arrest Burkina Faso president: security sources

Police officer 'kills’ husband, herself in alleged murder-suicide

Constable Dorcas Chebet

Constable Dorcas Chebet who is said to have shot and killed her officer husband before turning the gun on herself in what was said to be a domestic quarrel.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Gerald Bwisa

A police constable in Trans Nzoia has shot and killed her officer husband before turning the gun on herself in what was said to be a domestic quarrel.

