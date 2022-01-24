Police officer 'kills’ husband, herself in alleged murder-suicide

A police constable in Trans Nzoia has shot and killed her officer husband before turning the gun on herself in what was said to be a domestic quarrel.

The two constables — Abel Andari and his wife Dorcas Chebet — were found lying in pools of blood a few minutes after Ms Chebet, of the Kiminini Police Station, visited her husband, who was with the Kiungani Police Station.

Reports say that at around 10am, Ms Chebet arrived at the Kiungani station and met her husband.

"Shortly after getting into the house they locked themselves inside. Around 11.30am, one gunshot was heard from the house of Mr Andari," Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara told the Nation.

Gunshots heard

The station’s commander (OCS) reported that other gunshots were heard from the house shortly after, Mr Kihara said.

After the gunshots, he said, no more movement was heard in the house.

Police then broke the locked door.

"Inside the house, the lifeless bodies of the two officers were found lying on the floor," he said.

A G3 rifle and three spent cartridges were found on the floor.

Neighbours said the two had locked themselves in Mr Andari's house with their one-year-old daughter before the gunshots were heard.

Mr Andari had a gun wound in the chest while Ms Chebet had blood oozing from her forehead.

Neighbours described Mr Andari as a silent man who seldom talked.

Shocked locals called for psychological support for police officers in order to prevent such cases.

Speaking at the scene, Mr Jeremiah Njuguna asked the National Police Service to provide psychologists to police officers, who he said experience rough times in the line of duty.

"This is the second case after a prison officer killed himself in Lessos. These are our brothers and as much as they handle guns they are humans and need support."

The bodies were taken to the Kitale County Hospital mortuary.