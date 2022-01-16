Meru Officer who shot lover found dead in River Kathita

Constable David Nyamweya

Constable David Nyamweya whose body was found in River Kathita near Meru town on January 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Charles Wanyoro

A police officer who in August 2020 shot his girlfriend six times following a disagreement outside Laare Police Station in Meru County has died.

