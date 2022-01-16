Meru Officer who shot lover found dead in River Kathita

A police officer who in August 2020 shot his girlfriend six times following a disagreement outside Laare Police Station in Meru County has died.

The body of Constable David Nyamweya, who was attached to Mutuati Police Station in Igembe North was found floating in River Kathita, near Meru town, on Saturday afternoon.

His identity was revealed after crime scene investigators found an interdiction letter dated January 2, 2022 inside his pocket. Police are, however, investigating whether it was suicide or he was killed and his body dumped in the river.

Residents who were on picnic spotted the body and notified Magundu Assistant Chief Joseph Mutuma who then called officers from Meru Police Station who, together with the local fire brigade, retrieved it.

Mr Nyamweya, 28, was set to attend a police disciplinary hearing in March for misuse of a firearm following the shocking attack on Ms Everlyne Njoki who luckily survived the August 22, 2020 shooting incident.

Everlyne Njoki at her home in Mwiriene village, Meru County on September 7, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Gaping wounds

Medical reports indicated that all the bullets that hit Ms Njoki exited without injuring crucial organ tissues but leaving gaping wounds.

Following her discharge from Kenyatta National Hospital about two weeks later, Ms Njoki surprised residents of her Mwiriene village after she declared that she had forgiven her would-be killer.

The 24-year-old woman insisted that she no longer held grudges against Mr Nyamweya, arguing that what mattered was the fact that she was alive and just wanted to move on.

Consequently, the hearing of attempted murder case filed at Maua Law Courts was yet to kick off since Ms Njoki, who would have been the star witness, had withdrawn from it.

However, Ms Njoki had been forced to relocate to Mombasa after Mr Nyamweya, who despite being interdicted still lived in Laare town, would constantly harass her and beat her up whenever they crossed paths.

And whenever she reported the harassment to the police, they ignored her and scolded her for opting out of the attempted murder case.

The most recent attack was in August last year when she visited her home.

Beat her up

When Mr Nyamweya learnt of her visit, he waylaid her as she took a stroll, beat her up and tried to mug her, but she was rescued by the public.

In an interview on Saturday, Ms Njoki said she was shocked by the news of Mr Nyamweya’s death, and revealed that he had tried to contact her shortly before he was reported dead, but she ignored the call.

“He called me on Thursday asking for Sh200 but I told him I did not have it. He told me he had not been working. When he called Saturday morning, I thought it was about the money and that is why I didn’t pick his call.

“Later on, a police officer called and asked me why I had not visited home during the holidays and I told him that I was afraid of Nyamweya. That’s when he disclosed that he was dead. I was so shocked and lacked words to say,” she said on phone.

Ms Njoki expressed optimism that she would now be able to return home after months of hiding.

Recounting the fateful night in 2020 when she was shot, Ms Njoki said Mr Nyamweya had found her near the Laare police canteen and a quarrel ensued. The police officer allegedly ordered her to leave, threatening to shoot.

As she dashed next to another policeman who was walking by, she was struck in the jaw, the impact sending her sprawling on the ground.

Mr Nyamweya then fired nine other bullets, with five hitting the target as she tried in vain to crawl to safety.

Love gone sour

Ms Njoki said days before the fateful night, they had argued and their love had hit the rocks, with the police officer threatening to kill her if she left him.

“We were not on talking terms for two weeks but on that day, he called me saying he wanted us to go home in the evening. He had demanded that I go back to his home. He had said if we parted ways, he would kill me but I said I was not worried,” she recounted.

Mr Nyamweya’s body was taken to Meru Level Five hospital mortuary for post-mortem.