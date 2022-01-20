Two police officers in ‘torture' death of young man still free

Ms Lilian Mibei (left), Stanly Koech, Hellen Laboso and Brian Kiptoo (standing) family members of the two youths allegedly tortured by two police officers in Kericho County on Monday over alleged theft of beehives. 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Two police officers accused of torturing two young men in Kericho County three weeks ago over claims of theft are still free, though one of the youths succumbed to his injuries.

