Dorcas Chebet

Dorcas Chebet, 26, who was shot and killed by her police husband.

| Pool

Trans-Nzoia

Prime

Kiminini murder-suicide: police pursue new theory after autopsy

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

The murder-suicide involving a police couple in Trans Nzoia County has taken a new twist after a postmortem revealed that it was the man who killed his wife before taking his own life, and not the other way round.

