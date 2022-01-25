Dorcas Chebet

Dorcas Chebet, 26, who shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself after a domestic disagreement.

Revealed: Last moments of Kiminini murder-suicide police couple

By  Gerald Bwisa

  • Police Constable Abel Andari wanted to expose the affair and block communication between his wife and her alleged lover.
  • Dorcas Chebet shot her husband twice in the stomach before before turning the gun on herself.

A day before police constable Abel Andari died in a suspected murder-suicide, he had confiscated his police wife Dorcas Chebet’s phone, on suspicion that she was having an affair.

