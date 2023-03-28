Natembeya unveils affordable healthcare plan Natecare for Trans Nzoia

Governor George Natembeya has unveiled Natecare, a social health system aimed at enhancing health care in Trans Nzoia county.

The new programme is expected to ensure access to affordable and quality health care, especially for the elderly and those from vulnerable groups across the 25 wards in the county.

In the first phase, Natecare, short for Natembeya care, has been allocated Sh22 million, allowing more than 4,000 households to benefit.

Mr Natembeya said the product, which will be financed by the ward-specific fund and other partners, is part of his 100-day rapid results initiative to boost service delivery by his administration.

Already, Mr Natembeya has received a drone from an Israeli company to collect blood samples from hospitals and deliver them to laboratories to reduce processing time and provide test results faster.

“We have acquired a special drone which will be used in the collection of lab samples from the grassroots and then have them delivered at the regional laboratory at the Kitale County Hospital for tests,” he said.

Sector ruled by cartels

The county boss reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming healthcare in the region, noting that the sector had been neglected, with cartels hijacking the sector for financial gains.

“We want to transform our health services from equipping drugs and non-pharmaceuticals to hiring enough manpower to be able to meet the demands of locals,” said the governor.

He said the national government has committed to paying stipends to community health volunteers’ starting from July for three years upon which their welfare will be handed to county governments.

The governor called on all officers in charge of public health facilities in the region to ensure that his directive exempting people living with disabilities from paying medical charges is effective.

“I also urge residents to ensure they pay their NHIF subscriptions on time to be able to access healthcare at an affordable rate. We want the culture of fundraising for medical bills to come to an end,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of the Trans Nzoia County Assembly Obed Mwale said the legislative House will accord Mr Natembeya’s administration the necessary legislative support to ensure the programme is successful.