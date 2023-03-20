Natembeya dares land grabbers in Trans Nzoia; threatens to profile them all

Governor George Natembeya has declared war on land grabbers in Trans Nzoia county, threatening to profile them all, as he steps up efforts to reclaim public land for expansion and upgrade of Kitale town.

The Trans Nzoia governor claims cartels are rushing to court to block his efforts to reclaim grabbed land, stating that he will not be intimidated.

He has threatened to profile all grabbers, singling out Asian businessmen alleged to have grabbed prime public utility land in Kitale town.

The governor said the county government had identified several pieces of land that have been earmarked for repossession from the illegal acquisition.

“I have a task force that is managing this work to ensure we reclaim all grabbed land. We are following the law and using maps from the Ministry of Lands to identify all these pieces,” noted the county boss, days after he led a delegation of county leaders to meet President William Ruto at State House after distancing himself from Azimio, under whose umbrella he was elected.

Nothing personal

The county boss said his efforts to fight land grabbers were not personal, noting that he will not be intimidated and diverted by people he said are rushing to court to derail his efforts to repossess public land. All grabbed public land reclaimed for the prosperity of the county, he said.

A section of Kitale town from an aerial view. Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has put on notice some Asian businessmen in the county, claiming they had grabbed prime public utility land in Kitale town. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Already the county government has repossessed several pieces of land within Kitale town in efforts to support the expansion and upgrade plans of Kitale town.

“We have already reclaimed several pieces of land within Kitale town that have been idle. I will also engage other stakeholders to support my initiative," said Mr Natembeya.

An angry Natembeya put on notice some Asian businessmen in the county, claiming they had grabbed prime public utility land in Kitale town.

He said a few corrupt Asians in Kitale town have used dubious means to acquire prime land, stating that his administration will profile all land grabbers to ensure justice for the people of Trans Nzoia.

“I am not afraid of big English words lawyers are writing to me from their clients who have grabbed public land. I will come myself to court to defend my actions. I will not allow my people to suffer in the hands of cartels who want to take every piece of land that belongs to the public," said Mr Natembeya.

State House visit

Last week, the Trans Nzoia governor led a delegation to the State House where he bagged several goodies for Trans Nzoia residents.

Last week’s meeting sealed the county government’s quest to acquire 150 acres from Kenya Prisons for Kitale town’s expansion. President Ruto promised that the land will be made available immediately.