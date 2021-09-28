The killer disease ravaging goats and sheep in Turkana, West Pokot

The disease is highly contagious, with between 80 percent and 100 percent mortality rates in acute cases.

Photo credit: File

By  Sammy Lutta  &  Oscar Kakai

West Pokot and Turkana counties are changing their strategies on tackling an endemic disease affecting goats and sheep.

