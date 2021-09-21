Rumuruti town
Absentee landlords complicate Laikipia’s perennial troubles

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • In Laikipia West, several parcels of land on the outskirts of Rumuruti town, and parts of Ol Moran have been abandoned by owners and remain idle.
  • Laikipia is inhabited by both farmers and pastoralists who occupy its North, East and West constituencies.

Absentee landlords and open spaces that remain unoccupied for long have become fertile ground for invasions by herders, fuelling conflict in Laikipia County, the Nation can reveal.

