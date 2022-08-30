Shock as body of a newborn baby found dumped in pit latrine

The body of a newborn baby was found dumped in a 30-foot pit latrine in Rurea, Tharaka Nithi County, on Tuesday.

The discovery came barely a week after a week-old baby girl was found abandoned in a classroom at the local Kairuni Primary School.

Tharaka Nithi County fire and rescue Team manager Alex Mugambi said the baby in the latest case could have been thrown into the pit alive.

He said the body had started decomposing, indicating that it had lain there for a few days.

“We were called by police to help retrieve the body after it was discovered by residents,” Mr Mugambi said.

In incidents that have shocked locals, Mr Mugambi said 10 newborn babies had been discovered dumped in various parts of Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies in the last few months.

Ms Millicent Nkinga, the grandmother of the suspected mother of the deceased baby, said her granddaughter was heavily pregnant and locals suddenly realised her tummy was flat.

Asked whether she had given birth, the suspect declined and disappeared, prompting locals to start searching in the nearby bush, only for the deceased baby to be found covered with a cloth in an abandoned pit latrine.

“I have lived with my granddaughter since her childhood and I have never thought that she could make such a decision. If a girl is pregnant, she should give birth and take care of the child or even hand it over to relatives for care,” said Ms Nkinga.

The body was taken to the Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary as police started investigating the case.

In last week’s incident, Kairuni Primary School night guard Charles Kithinji heard the cries of a baby at around 9pm and upon searching, he found an infant placed on the top of a desk in one classroom.

He informed the parents’ association chairman, who reported the matter to the Chogoria Police Station. The baby was taken to a hospital and found to be in good health.