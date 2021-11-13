Murang’a police launch probe into death of baby whose body was found at dumpsite

Police in Murang'a are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a baby whose body was found dumped at a dumpsite.

The police believe, the baby boy, whose body was found in a carton, might have been a case of abortion, still birth or murder

Murang'a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi told Nation.Africa that the body was found on Saturday morning by passersby on a public path in Maragua town.

"Some passersby got curious when they saw the neatly packed carton abandoned at the dumpsite, it looked just too neat to contain garbage. The residents discovered a baby’s body in the carton before they called the police," he said.

Mr Shikondi said the police are looking for the suspect.

“It appears somebody transported the body and dumped it here under the cover of darkness,” he said.

Mr Shikondi said an examination on the body revealed that its umbilical cord had been cut.