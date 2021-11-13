Murang’a police launch probe into death of baby whose body was found at dumpsite

crime scene

Police in Murang'a are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a baby whose body was found dumped at a dumpsite.  

  

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Murang'a are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a baby whose body was found dumped at a dumpsite.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.