Several injured in Tharaka Nithi accident
Several passengers were injured in a road accident near Kirubia Stadium on the Meru-Nairobi highway in Tharaka Nithi County.
The accident involved a 14-seater public service vehicle and a private car.
The injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital.
Tharaka Nithi County Rescue Team manager Alex Mugambi said all the passengers in the two vehicles sustained serious injuries.
The matatu belonging to Mark One Sacco Company was being driven from Nairobi while the personal car was from the opposite direction.