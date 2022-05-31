Students among nine injured in Tharaka Nithi matatu crash

Nine people have been injured after a 14-seater matatu rolled near River Tungu in Tharaka Nithi County, along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

Among those injured in the Tuesday incident were three students who were travelling back to school after the mid-term break. They were taken to the Chuka County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Tharaka Nithi County fire and rescue team manager Alex Mugambi said no one died in the crash, but some sustained serious injuries.

“We have rescued nine people from the wreckage of the matatu and rushed them to hospital and they are going on with treatment,” said Mr Mugambi.

Tyre burst

He said the vehicle belonging to Meru Artists Company was traveling from Nairobi to Meru town when one of the front tyres reportedly burst and it veered off the road. He noted that the rolling vehicle hit a tree and stopped a few meters from the river bank.

Mr Moses Mutembei, an eyewitness, said that the vehicle was speeding when the accident happened.

He said the public helped those who were trapped inside the wreckage get out before they were rushed to the hospital by the county rescue team.

Mr Mugambi noted that there has been a rise in the number of accidents along the road and urged drivers to be cautious.

“The accident cases are very many and most of them are as a result of human carelessness,” he said.