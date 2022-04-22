Boda boda rider, passenger die in road crash

A boda boda rider and his passenger died Thursday evening in an accident near Katharaka market on the Meru-Nairobi highway in Tharaka Nithi County.

The motorcycle, which was moving towards Chuka town, collided head-on with an oncoming truck at around 9pm killing the two on the spot.

According to witnesses, the rider lost control of the motorcycle after sliding on mud that covered the road following heavy rainfall.

Mr John Mutembei, one of the eye witnesses and a businessman at Katharaka market said several accidents had occurred on the muddy section of the road and appealed to authorities to improve the drainage.

Mr Nicholas Mutegi a village elder said the road turns almost impassable every time there is a heavy downpour and that several people had died there.

Officers from Chogoria Police Station picked up the bodies to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Accidents have increased on the busy road during the rainy season with most of the vehicles losing control on sliding on the wet road.

Heavy rainfall is pouring on the region near Mount Kenya causing floods and mudslides interfering with transport.