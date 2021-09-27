Two die, six hurt as matatu crashes near Nithi bridge

Two people died on September 26, 2021 while six others were seriously injured after this  matatu rolled at the notorious Nithi bridge on the Meru-Embu highway.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Two people died and six others were seriously injured after a 14-seater matatu rolled on Sunday at the notorious Nithi bridge on the Meru-Embu highway.

