Scramble for boda boda operators leads to clash in Tharaka Nithi

Chuka town boda boda riders

Boda boda operators address the press in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County, on August 7, 2021, when they held demonstrations, demanding the removal of their Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency association chairman Willis Mugambi.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Tharaka Nithi County, the scramble for the operators was evident on Saturday after two groups allied to Governor Muthomi Njuki and Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka clashed in Chuka town.

It is the electioneering period again and politicians have started wooing boda boda operators with goodies to win their support.

