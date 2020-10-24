Uhuru goes after Ruto’s ‘hustlers’ with grand plan

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are set for a rough and tough battle for the support of the “hustler nation”, even as campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative report show the potential of a bruising political contest in the coming weeks.

The past week has recorded heightened political activity, especially in the Nairobi and Nyanza regions, where the leaders have addressed rallies and initiated programmes targeted at the youth.

Yesterday, the President met with boda boda riders — a crucial constituent of Dr Ruto’s “Hustler Movement” — in the city’s Pumwani Social Hall in Starehe Constituency, where launched the Boda Boda Investment Scheme.

Speaking at the Gikomba open-air market after the function, the President urged the youth to resist attempts by politicians to use them for selfish ambitions ahead of the 2022 General Election, amid heightened political activity over the planned constitution review.

During the social hall meeting, the Head of State witnessed the signing of a major partnership between the Boda boda Association of Kenya, Rubis Energy, the Capital Markets Authority, and Nabo Capital, which saw the birth of an investment scheme.

Sleeping giant

He termed the boda boda subsector a sleeping giant that needs to be awakened.

“You have become a silent economic miracle in our midst and that is why I think this scheme came at the right time,” he said. “Every individual should take pride in paying the price for what they want. If you do not pay the price, someone will pay to misuse you.”

The President’s remarks were interpreted to be directed at DP Ruto and the Tangatanga brigade, who have been donating motorcycles, handcarts, wheelbarrows and salon equipment to the youth in an “empowerment” plan aimed at helping them eke out a living in these hard economic times.

While the DP’s supporters have lauded the scheme as coming in handy for the “neglected” youth, his critics have termed it a culture of tokenism and handouts, which is not sustainable.

And now, the Head of State seems to have come up with a “sustainable” plan in the new scheme, which is backed by corporate guarantors, insurers, bankers and even the capital markets.

Through the Boda Boda Collective Investment Scheme, riders will contribute Sh50 every day. KCB Bank will be the custodian of the funds and the members will get investment advice from various partners in the scheme.

Enhancing accountability

ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, who also attended the function alongside Prof Margaret Kobia of Public Service and corporate leaders, said the collective scheme is part of an elaborate plan to bring sanity by enhancing accountability in a sub-sector that has gained notoriety for disregarding laws.

“The intention is to get as many people as possible organised. If such industries are successful, a lot of growth can be recorded in the country,” he said.

According to Mr Mucheru, the government plans to create similar enabling structures for other informal sectors, including farmers, salons and barbershops.

The President said the boda boda sub-sector is emerging as one of the biggest drivers of the economy, noting that operators were generating Sh980 million a day.

“With an average daily earning of Sh700 a day, the sector’s annual earnings are estimated at Sh357 billion,” said President Kenyatta. There are more than 1.5 million boda bodas in the country, according to the BAK.

President Kenyatta noted that the sub-sector has grown into a multi-billion-shilling industry, and wondered why the riders were always broke.

The sub-sector supports, directly or indirectly, 5.2 million Kenyans, who account for 10 per cent of the population.

“This means that one in every 10 Kenyans makes his or her livelihood because of the business that you do,” said the President. “My advice is to leverage your numbers.... But always think of yourselves first and be careful not to be swindled.”

He urged them to remain committed to their work and know their worth so that no one takes advantage of their inability to provide for themselves.

“If you don’t respect your jobs and who you are, someone will pay you to use you and that is why during elections, politicians use and dump you afterwards. Is that the life you really want?

Dumped easily

“If you look at yourself like a worthless person, that is how the world will treat you, but if you know your worth, you will earn the respect. If you demean yourself you will be used and dumped easily,” said President Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto has been targeting the youth with several initiatives aimed at helping them start informal sector businesses. Recently in Kisii, the DP donated Sh2 million to the Kisii Boda Boda Sacco members, urging the recipients to use the money to expand their businesses.

The President, who led the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, Kisii County, on Tuesday, is now giving the clearest indication yet that he would not let his deputy run away with the youth agenda.

The Gusii, now viewed as a possible swing vote, have attracted all the political heavyweights and Dr Ruto seemed to have had a head start, although some of his meetings were marred by violence, which he blamed on State agents trying to stop the Hustler Movement.

He accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, who hails from the region, of trying to lock him out, allegations that the CS has denied. Dr Matiang’i has been proposed to run for a top political post although he has never stated his position on the matter.

While in Kisii, the President who was accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga, met with hundreds of boda boda riders , to whom he donated Sh3 million.

At yesterday’s function, the Boda Boda Safety Association national chairman Kevin Mubadi announced their support for the BBI and Huduma Namba, revealing that he was among the few Kenyans who had already received the Huduma Card.

The function, coming after a three-day tour of Nyanza and just before an expected tour of Nyeri tomorrow, heralds the return of high-octane politics.

Bearing in mind the huge number of youthful voters, the DP has rolled out a programme targeting young entrepreneurs and given them donations to improve their lot and cushion them against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has revived his church meetings programme amid criticism from President’s men, and has been telling the groups that he understands where they are coming from, often repeating his rags-to-riches tale as a “hustler” who rose from a chicken-seller in Turbo.

Kenya is a country of the youth, according to the 2019 Population and Census results, which show that 75 per cent of the 47.6 million population is under the age of 35. And last week at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita-Taveta County, President Kenyatta disclosed that the youth are at the forefront in technological developments that are set to transform the country through the provision of local solutions.

And now the BBI promises youth-owned businesses a seven-year tax break, with graduates allowed a four-year grace period before payment of their study loans, in grand plans to address the problems of young people.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto says that if you find a country where the “wheelbarrow narrative” becomes a national conversation, it means there is a big problem that needs to be sorted out.

“Those opposing this narrative are the people who bribe the electorate with Sh50 or Sh100 to be elected,” he says.

The DP’s camp is optimistic that the youth will play a vital role in their 2022 game plan, arguing that they are capitalising on the Uhuru-Raila “bromance” to reach out to people from all tribes.

The DP’s de facto spokesman and Jubilee Party deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany told the Saturday Nation that the discussion can never be about how to share power while citizens suffer in the hands of dynasties.

“Dr Ruto has decided to help the hustlers, the forgotten ones. We never get to them even when making budgets,” the Soy MP said.

After receiving the BBI report at State Lodge Kisii, the President accompanied by Mr Odinga spent two days on a development tour during which he also wooed the masses to back the BBI process, saying it holds the solutions to the problems ailing the nation.

Their speeches especially targeted the youth and boda boda riders.

On Thursday at the former Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu — now renamed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex — President Kenyatta hinted that they would be back, for a proper BBI rally ahead of the planned national referendum.

Hustler Movement

The President’s visit happened just two weeks after Dr Ruto, through his allies in Nyanza region led by politician Eliud Owalo, launched the “Hustler Movement” in four Nyanza counties.

In Kisii, the President went bare-knuckles on his DP, telling residents “not to allow anyone to insult their son”. He was referring to Dr Matiang’i, whom the DP and his allies have taken on in recent political meetings following stringent requirements for clearance for such gatherings.

Sources who attend the Luo Nyanza leaders meeting with the President at the Yacht club in Kisumu on Thursday said they were urged to back the BBI initiative as he it heads the referendum way.

Host Governor Anyang Nyong’o, cabinet secretaries Matiang’i, Prof George Magoha, Amina Mohammed and James Macharia also attended.

In Western Kenya, it remains uncertain as to whether the DP will go ahead with his planned Sunday fundraisers-cum-political meetings in Kakamega County today after it emerged that he was yet to be cleared by police.

The events, which had been scheduled to take place two weeks ago, were put off after police cancelled them, citing security and Covid-19 restrictions.

Reporting by Caroline Wafula, Hillary Kimuyu and Onyango K’Onyango.