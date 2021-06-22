Illicit brew maker butchers administrator's cows after raid on his den

Just what is the price that administrators will continue paying for leading the war on illicit brews?

A Nyumba Kumi official who led a raid at Kaare area in Tharaka Nithi County is counting losses after a suspected illict brewer mercilessly chopped off the legs of his two cows using an axe leaving them to bleed to death.

The suspect is now on the run and police are pursuing him.

Area Chief Fredrick Gitonga said the suspect is a notorious brewer and a bhang peddler.

The chief said after committing the heinous crime, the suspect fled the village to avoid the wrath of residents who threatened to lynch him.

The furious residents also burnt down all his houses and other property.

Face the law

“We will make sure that he is arrested and arraigned in court so that he can face the law,” said Mr Gitonga.

He noted that the suspect has been arrested several times before and arraigned in court but goes back to his illegal trade after paying a fine.

Mr Duncan Koome, a village elder, recalled how the suspect mercilessly cut off the legs of the two cows.

He claimed the brewer has vowed to kill him and all the members of Nyumba Kumi Initiative who raided his brewing den and poured his liquor and arrested him.

The war against bootleg liquor has been ongoing since July 2015 when President Uhuru Kenyatta directed administrators to help in the fight against illicit brews in the Mt Kenya region.