Tharaka Nithi's long delayed land adjudication starts

Tharaka Nithi land adjudication

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki (left) and Lands CAS Mburi Muiru launch land adjudication process at Igambang'ombe chief's camp on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

In May 2019, Chief Josphat Mayau Mukengu and Chuka OCS Joseph Kinyua were killed in separate horrific incidents, turning the country’s spotlight on the sleepy Kamaindi village in Tharaka Nithi County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Body of missing Machakos man identified

  2. Why locals want a share of the Aberdare windfall

  3. Construction of Sh3.9bn Juja Farm road kicks off

  4. KRA to auction more than 200 cars

  5. Roba speaks on clan militias’ alleged links to insecurity

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.