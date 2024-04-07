Four dead, scores injured after Kensilver bus overturns at the Nithi bridge black spot
Four people have died after a Kensilver company bus overturned at the Nithi bridge black spot along the Meru-Nairobi highway on Sunday morning.
According to Tharaka-Nithi County Rescue Services manager Alex Mugambi
several others have been rushed to various hospitals with injuries.
The bus had 39 passengers on board from Maua in Meru County when it allegedly developed break failure.
"Among the dead is a four-year-old child," Mr Mugambi said.
More to follow...