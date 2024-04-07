Kirinyaga MCA's daughter victim of hit and run in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a driver who in a hit and run incident knocked down a daughter of a Kirinyaga Member of County Assembly (MCA).

In a statement, Ms Lucy Njeri Mwaniki said that her daughter was knocked down along Lumumba Drive in Kasarani Sub-County.

The political leader pleaded with the police and members of the public to assist the family get hold of the driver who was behind the wheels of a SUV vehicle.

“You will not hide forever. You hit my child to the extent of almost killing her. You will know there is a law in this country,” the political leader said in a statement.

She further advised the owner of the motor vehicle to come out and stop hiding as she asked members of the public to pray for her daughter.

She further revealed that a man only identified as Dennis witnessed the incident and made a decision to rush the woman to the hospital.

The incident comes at a time when the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is raising concerns over the number of accidents that take place in the country.

So bad are the records that NTSA made a move to hold major raids across the country targeting careless drivers and un-roadworthy vehicles.

In addition, they are also training and enlightening motorcycle riders famously known as bodaboda riders.

In recent data released by NTSA, the rate at which accidents are taking place was on an upward trajectory especially from January 1, 2024, to April 1, 2024, compared to the same period last year.