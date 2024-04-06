Two dead, 13 critically injured in Kikuyu dawn crash

Two people lost their lives on Saturday morning after a bus they were travelling in rammed into an oil tanker in Muguga area on the Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

Thirteen other passengers in the 65-seater Eldoret Express bus also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Police said the oil tanker had a mechanical problem and was parked on the road.

"The accident happened at 5.30am, two people died on the spot and 13 others were left with serious injuries," said Mr Ronald Kirui, the Kikuyu sub-county police boss.

Mr Kirui also said that the bus was travelling from Nakuru to the town and that it was raining heavily when the accident occurred.

The Nation understands that the identities of the two drivers are not yet known but investigations are underway.

The accident comes at a time when the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is conducting random checks in various parts of the country to ascertain how drivers are behaving on Kenya's roads.